Tysons, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2018 --A February 15, 2018 trial resulted in a judgment in favor of Cartisien Interactive against Texas-based Calamine Inc. for breach of contract (Cartisien LLC v. Calamine Inc., Prince William County General District Court, Civil Action No. GV17013226-00). Calamine contracted with Cartisien for the development services of Healthcoin, an application which is a blockchain based diabetes prevention program founded by Healthcoin CEO Diego Espinosa and CTO Nick Gogerty.



After receipt of the developed product from Cartisien and delivery to their client, Calamine's CEO Erik Ibarra refused to pay Cartisien for the balance due under the contract despite the fact that a recorded conversation entered into evidence, revealed Erik to have admitted: "we have code and we have code that works."



About 3 weeks after the court entered judgment against Calamine, Erik Ibarra posted a notification on the Calamine website, http://calamine.io/ stating that "It's with a heavy heart, yet an unwavering belief in the future of healthcare, that we have decided to close Calamine." Calamine also stated that the company's last major project was the Healthcoin application. As of the date of this press release, Calamine has made no payment on the judgment against it.



"It's unfortunate that out of state companies engage independent contractors in Virginia, refuse to pay them and try to avoid responsibility for it. As Calamine did in this case, these out of state companies often try to prevent Virginia courts from exercising jurisdiction over them but the court here held that Calamine had sought to do business in Virginia and was therefore subject to being sued here," said Cartisien's attorney Ann Gillooly. "When a company such as Calamine gets a judgment against them, sometimes they shut down and then re-open under another name offering the same services. The clients who hire them need to do some due diligence to find out if they're reputable and pay their contractors."



About Cartisien LLC

Cartisien LLC is a web design & development studio based out of Washington DC that designs simple, beautiful, intuitive user-centered products tailored for a seamless web-based human experience. Their product offerings range from custom marketing websites, branding, collateral to custom application development. Cartisien LLC helps businesses ranging in size from startups looking to build a minimum viable product to Fortune 100 companies looking to upgrade and redesign their applications.



Cartisien LLC is represented by Gillooly Law PLLC, a Virginia-based law firm with extensive experience in contract and business law including litigation.



To learn more about Gillooly Law PLLC, please visit http://gilloolylaw.com.



Cartisien LLC v. Calamine Inc., Prince William County General District Court, Civil Action No. GV17013226-00.



Any inquiries regarding this case:

Gillooly Law PLLC

8000 Towers Crescent Drive Suite 1350 Tysons, VA 22182

703-847-3612

http://gilloolylaw.com



To contact Cartisien Interactive:

Cartisien Interactive

1775 Tysons Blvd Tysons VA 22012

310-997-2198

https://cartisien.com