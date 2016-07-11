Cartoonize Me Turns Users Real-Life Portraits Into Fun Cartoon Images

Karachi, Sindh -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2016 --Cartoonize Me, the all new project from Graphic Designer Ali Abbas which turns real life images and portraits into cartoons, is currently live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Cartoonize Me is a creative project from Abbas which he is using to help scale and grow his online website graphic design business. He has already helped several large companies define their company brands and visual look and is looking to grow his business even further with his crowdfunding campaign.



"Over the past few years I have become extremely successful. Helping and supporting a wealth of businesses to get off the ground, expand and grow, has been both rewarding and challenging," says Graphic Designer Ali Abbas, "I have achieved this by developing strong corporate logo's that define company images. Having a strong identity, in this competitive world, is important to both my clients and I."



With a successful crowdfunding project, Abbas will develop an online website and portfolio which will allow him to attract new businesses grow and develop while employing a full team of people with various skill-sets including website designers, graphic designers, and content and copywriting professionals. Abbas is currently hoping to raise $25,000 to build his website, pay the salaries of his new employer, marketing and adverting costs, and other miscellaneous expenses associated with his business.



Contributors to Abbas crowdfunding project are able to donate funds in exchange for cartoon portraits of either themselves or any image they choose, super detailed vector line art, and for the animal lovers, a cartoon portrait of the owner with their favorite pet.



"The usual reason for this is that to conduct business in certain arena's such as a graphic designer or a website designer you need a portfolio. If you don't have a portfolio, because you are just starting out, it's not always that easy to get your first break," adds Abbas, "This project will help support these people as I am a relatively new start up business myself although I have built up a great deal of knowledge and experience in a short space of time."



The Cartoonize Me by graphic designer Ali Abbas is currently live and available to support on Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/freelance-graphic-designer-and-cartoonist#/



About Graphic Designer Ali Abbas

Ali Abbas is a professional freelance Graphic Designer and Cartoonist with 2 years experience. His passion is creating powerful and exciting bespoke logos for start-ups and small, medium and large businesses.