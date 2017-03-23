cartque.com, a National Solution to Volume Health Care Purchases, Launches at Amga 2017 Conference

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2017 --CartQue Inc., a revolutionary platform that helps healthcare providers to receive volume discounts on all of their vital medical purchases, this week announced they will launch their comprehensive platform service nationally at this year's AMGA 2017 Conference in Grapevine, Texas. To run from March 22 to the 25, the AMGA Conference will play host to thousands of cutting-edge innovators from medical groups and health systems across the U.S.



Borne from a passion for providing healthcare participants with a way to acquire the materials they need to better serve their clients, CartQue is the first automated aggregation solution for manufacturers and distributors in the health care industry.



"Using our patent-pending technology, we can combine the purchasing power of customers across the country and help drive higher volume sales for manufacturers and distributors in most industries," said Asker A. Ahmed, Co-Founder of CartQue. "Through our aggregated approach, we are able to ensure lower costs for all healthcare providers on their product purchases."



Since insurance companies keep raising medical costs with lower reimbursements attached, CartQue wanted to provide a viable alternative for healthcare providers. For all interested platform users, they are able to join a simple member queue on the CartQue platform and add in their individual product order with dozens of other providers across the country. When the queue hits its volume number, it immediately closes. The registered queue members are then shipped their products at the discounted price.



Products available in CartQue include Flu Tests, Drugs of abuse Tests, All Point of Care Testing, First Aid Kits Blades, and more.



CartQue was founded by Asker A. Ahmed, who has strong expertise in both the technology and healthcare space, along with Anthony Watson, who brings over 15 years of experience with Group Purchasing Organizations.



For more information, visit: CartQue Website