CarTronics Auto Repair in Elgin, IL Now Offers Free Automotive Diagnostics

Elgin, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2020 --To accommodate and help better serve CarTronics' growing customer base throughout the Northwest suburbs, the repair shop offers "Free Automotive Diagnostics" for electrical, mechanical, suspension and all around the vehicle.



"We are confident that by providing Free Diagnostics we work to earn the customer's repair business, rather than making money for diagnostics", says Syed Kazmi, owner of CarTronics Auto Repair. "CarTronics Auto Repair provides one on one direct access to the business owners for a better customer service experience."



Cartronics Auto Repair is equipped to handle repairs to domestic and foreign makes and models. Head mechanic and partner Jose Rodriguez was formerly a lead performance specialist with over ten years of experience in diagnosing and repairing foreign and domestic makes and models.



The new Elgin auto repair facility's chief aim is to provide dealership level service at affordable prices. "We own all the same repair tools and diagnostic capabilities as the dealerships, without the high cost", says Rodriguez. "Our stated goal is to provide our customers with honest, direct communication and to deliver a 5-star experience each and every time."



Auto repair services include Free Diagnostics for the following repairs:



Brakes Pads and Rotors, Batteries, Wiper Blades, Suspension, Struts, Shocks, Tie Rods Ends, Upper and Lower Ball Joints, Sway Bar Links, Knuckles, CV Boots, Upper and Lower Control Arms, Tires, Engine and Transmission Repair-Replace, Manifold Leaks, Free Electrical Diagnostics, Catalytic Converter, Oxygen Sensors, Free Diagnostics of Emissions Test Failure, Free Heating and Cooling Diagnostics, Free Engine and Transmission Problem Diagnostics, Engine Oil Change, Transmission Fluid Change, Radiator Fluid Flush, Brake Fluid Flush, Power Steering Fluid Flush, AC Recharge, AC Compressor Repair.



CarTronics Auto Repair is open Monday-Saturday 8am-6pm To schedule an appointment, call 847-450-3714, or visit http://www.cartronicsautorepair.com.



About CarTronics Auto Repair

CarTronics Auto Repair provides complete auto care for all American and Foreign cars in Elgin, IL and surrounding suburbs. They provide dealership-level repair service at affordable prices. Pickup and drop-off service is available at no charge. Towing is also available at reasonable rates. Hablamos Espanol.



