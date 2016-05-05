Cartwright Ventures, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Outdoor Supplies

Turpin, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2016 --Rhonda Schmitzer is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.CampShopVenture.com. The website offers a wide variety of outdoor supplies with a particular focus on products geared towards camping and hiking on different kinds of terrain and the large assortment of fishing products. Schmitzer was inspired by the refreshment and enjoyment that so many people get from going camping and being in the outdoors. After learning about the amount of people looking for quality outdoor gear, Schmitzer wanted to help outdoor enthusiasts get the products that they would need year-round to ensure their time spent doing their favorite outdoor activities is enjoyable and comfortable.



There are many excellent outdoor supplies featured within the merchandise of CampShopVenture.com. The website carries items including camping cookware, dry bags, fishing poles, camouflage stealth tape, LED outdoor lanterns, shower bags, travel storage supplies, and more. In the future, Schmitzer plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include new products aligned with the latest trends and the needs and wants of her customers. Schmitzer recently added outdoor hanging lights because of a customer's request and is always happy to add things that customers would like to see. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Schmitzer regarding each and every transaction made on CampShopVenture.com, which launched April 2016. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich and ever-growing selection of camping and outdoor products that is based on her own firsthand experience with a variety of outdoor activities and the products that she finds most useful.



To complement the main website, Schmitzer is also launching a blog located at http://www.CampingAndOutdoorsBlog.com. The blog will feature topics related to camping and outdoor activities in general such as the best camping equipment for your next trip, lighting up your nighttime fun with an LED camping lantern, and useful travel supplies for your hikes. Topics already covered include enjoyable all-night fishing excursions with night fishing lights and facing tough terrain with the right hiking gear. Schmitzer hopes to give valuable tips and advice on making each outing as safe and enjoyable as possible.



About CampShopVenture.com

CampShopVenture.com – a division of Cartwright Ventures, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Rhonda Schmitzer.



