CarVision Is Excited to Announce the Grand Opening of Their Newest Dealership at the Airport Auto Mall in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2019 --The CarVision.com team is excited to reveal their newest dealership location at the Airport Auto Mall in Philadelphia, PA. After 23 years in business at their Norristown, PA location, the popular dealership saw a need to better serve the Philadelphia area by offering 1,000+ cars in their inventory between the two locations.



Popular dealership located in Norristown, PA, CarVision is proud to extend their dealership needs to the Philadelphia area and beyond.



When you choose CarVision, you choose hassle-free pricing, quick and easy approval and pre- discounted vehicles, already below the market average. CarVision.com's extreme commitment to fulfill all their customer's needs, regardless of financial situation, is echoed in the opening of their new location in Philadelphia.



"Team Cafiero has always been dedicated to making our customers happy by working with nearly any credit situation and making sure we stick to a budget that is affordable for the individual purchasing one of our vehicles. We've renewed that pledge with the opening of our Airport Auto Mall dealership and look forward to helping tens of thousands more Philly residents get into the car of their dreams." - Dean Cafiero, founder and owner of CarVision dealership



The goal of the new dealership is to continue meeting and achieving their excellent standings with their customers. The new Airport Auto Mall location is looking forward to serving the Philadelphia and surrounding area's car buying market, with over 1,000 prime vehicles priced competitively—many under $10,000.



Team Cafiero and everyone at CarVision Philadelphia would like to extend a warm welcome to all Philadelphia residents as they celebrate the newest opening of the Airport Auto Mall. If you are ready to drive off in your dream car today, check out CarVision Philadelphia's first curated collection here.



About CarVision

Serving all of Montgomery County and now the Greater Philadelphia area for over 20 years, CarVision Mitsubishi has been a fundamental piece of the community, establishing great relationships and connections with their customers and local businesses alike. The team at CarVision works around the challenges that many car buyers often face, offering affordable options for any credit situation and meeting the needs of any budget or income as best they can. With a large selection of certified pre-owned and new vehicles for sale, CarVision is your one-stop shop for getting the car of your dreams at a budget-friendly price.