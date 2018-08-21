Casa Youth Shelter Acquires Neighboring Property on Reagan Street in Los Alamitos

Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2018 --Since 1978, Casa Youth Shelter has stood as a beacon in the community, at 10911 Reagan Street, Los Alamitos – providing more than just support to youth battling personal challenges. Working to help at-risk youth manage and mitigate crises, Casa Youth Shelter provides a temporary safe home, counseling, outreach, and support services to hundreds of children and their families each year.



This month Casa Youth Shelter announced that it has acquired its neighboring property at 10935 Reagan Street.



"We are so excited about this opportunity. The stars truly aligned in our 40th Anniversary year, with both the property becoming available, and the emergence of a single donor of unprecedented generosity who has underwritten the purchase" said Amy Lakin, Executive Director. "We are thrilled to be able to fulfill the dream of our founder, Myldred Jones, to expand our services and continue to address the unique and evolving needs of our community's youth," Lakin continued.



Ms. Lakin explained that the existing house will be razed and landscape improvements will be made in the coming months. Already overseeing one of the few support centers for adolescents in crisis in Orange County, the Casa Youth Shelter Board of Directors will conduct a needs assessment of its service community in order to develop a comprehensive plan for eventual expansion on the new property. "We are committed to investing in the physical space and programs that are aligned with Casa Youth Shelter's original intention – to provide assistance to youth in crisis and their families. The property we have just acquired will be one critical tool in ensuring that our mission endures for the next 40 years and beyond," Lakin explained. "We will apply the gifts we've been given, the talents of our staff and Board of Directors, and the partnerships we have built in the community to embark on this next chapter strategically and inclusively. It is important that we design our future to be as relevant and as valuable today as we have been to youth of the past 40 years."