Casa Youth Shelter Receives Pledge of One Million Dollars

Los Alamitos, CA -- 07/13/2020 --Founded in 1978, Casa Youth Shelter provides youth in crisis with a safe place to stay, meals and basic necessities, and counseling services to promote personal growth and healthy relationships.



A longtime supporter, who in August 2018 contributed $1 million to enable the shelter to acquire its neighboring property at 10935 Reagan Street, has pledged to contribute another $1 million to the planning and development of this new property.



"Our donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, understands the conditions that struggling adolescents face and the positive impact that Casa Youth Shelter provides to the youngsters and families of the Long Beach and Orange County communities. We are truly blessed and thankful to be able to grow our capacity to serve through this second donation." says Greg Magnuson, newly-elected President of Casa Youth Shelter's Board of Directors.



This generous supporter will donate the entirety of the sum in 2020, thus taking advantage of recent tax incentives provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Taxpayers are now able to direct gifts from their IRA to charities in a tax efficient manner – reducing their taxable IRA balance by making a Qualified Charitable Deduction. The goal is for this gift to inspire and encourage others to do the same, and contribute to the future success of the organization.



"We are so grateful for this donor's incredible generosity and continued commitment to our youth," says Amy Lakin, Casa Youth Shelter's Executive Director. "This gift will benefit youth in our community for years to come. We're so grateful to have the support of someone with such a giving heart and a strong dedication to our mission of supporting youth in crisis."



About Casa Youth Shelter

Casa Youth Shelter serves and nurtures youth in crisis with shelter, counseling, and support services, empowering them to come through their crisis with increased confidence, stability, and tools for continued growth. We envision a community where all adolescents in crisis have a safe place to stay, in an environment that promotes personal growth and healthy relationships.