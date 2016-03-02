Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2016 --Casablanca Transportation is the premier Orlando taxi service provider with the mandate of providing the finest, adequate and fantastic transportation services to commuters in Orlando and its surrounding cities. The company has been carrying out this mandate with a talented team of professional drivers that are dedicated to effective and efficient customer service delivery to the utmost satisfaction of its clients.



For efficient and effective customer service delivery, the company uses well examined and cautiously sustained fleet of vehicles for dispatch of commuters at a rate very reasonable compared to the rate charged by its competitors.



In order to ensure that customers' needs are effectively and efficiently satisfied, Casablanca transportation has added to its service routes trips from Orlando MCO airport to Port Canaveral, FL. This is to ensure an effective reach and coverage of all the cities within the Orlando area.



At Casablanca Transportation, the entire team of well-trained and polite professional drivers endeavor to put into action their numerous years of training and experience in order to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction which will result to customer repeat business and loyalty.



The reputation of Casablanca Transportation stands tall in the industry and all over Central Florida for delivery of unbeatable customer service in transportation business and this has given the company a name in the industry resulting to high level of customer referrals and repeat business. The company takes pride in identifying its customers primary transportation needs and ensuring that those identified needs are satisfied properly and met with efficiency.



Because no one is above eventualities, Casablanca Transportation fleet of vehicles are covered by transportation full service insurance and all the drivers attended all necessary safety and compliance training and have permits to deliver seamless and peaceful transportation services to the company's enviable and esteemed customers.



About Casablanca Transportation

Casablanca Transportation was established since 2003 and is certified as an Orlando airport taxi service provider, also provides Disney World taxi service and Orlando chauffeur service to a variety of customers from individuals to families and from area visiting tourists and conventioneers to locals and corporate executives. For more than a decade, the company has been in the business of meeting customers needs and ensuring their comfort and satisfaction.



For any transportation services or needs give Casablanca Transportation a call at 407-927-2773 or contact them at info@casablancatransportation.com.