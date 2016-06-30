Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2016 --Many law firms think case management software is only for their attorneys, or the areas they specialize in. And attorneys have precious little time to spare. They need maximum productivity.



Today, integration across all functions of a firm has become critically important. With caseloads increasing and demands on all employees growing, the chance for workflow throughput to deteriorate and errors to skyrocket has never been more evident.



To solve these problems, revolutionary technology has made case management software available for the whole firm – customizable for each employee function, and independent of what area of law is practiced.



Perfect Practice®, an industry leader in law practice case management software, will demonstrate its software during a free webinar on Thursday, July 14, 2016 at 11am Pacific, Noon Mountain, 1pm Central, 2pm Eastern time. In just 30 minutes, attendees will see how each department in a firm can benefit from the company's pioneering software.



They'll get a demonstration of the power of integrated billing, scheduling, document assembly, and time tracking, among other highly desirable features, accessible wherever the user may be.



"People we demonstrate our software to are always amazed at how powerful it is and how easy it is to use," said Perfect Practice Chairman Monty Helin. "With over 30 years in the business, we know what our clients need and have a solution they can totally customize to their needs."



During the webinar, Perfect Practice will demonstrate how entering data just once in one package makes a firm more efficient, provides direct linkage to cases, and how the chance for errors is dramatically reduced – all maximizing profitability.



Registration for the webinar can be done online at http://bit.ly/july14webinar



About Perfect Practice

Perfect Practice® offers a variety of database management services tailored to the needs of professionals in a wide variety of industries, markets and segments, including banking, legal, education, government, non-profit, engineering and medical.



For over 30 years, Perfect Practice® has delivered quality software, training and support services. Total Access, an integrated practice management solution, enables organizations to reap the benefits of using one solution to streamline operations.



Always at the forefront of technology, thousands have trusted Perfect Practice to keep their firms running at peak efficiency.



For more information, contact Perfect Practice at 1-888-843-8992 or via email at sales@perfectpractice.com. Request information or a personal, live demonstration at http://bit.ly/perfectpracticedemo.



Follow Perfect Practice on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/perfectpracticesolutions, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/docutrac, and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfectpractice.



Perfect Practice and the Perfect Practice logo are registered trademarks of ADC Legal Systems Inc. All Perfect Practice product names and other brand names which may be mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of ADC Legal Systems Inc.



