Amazon's Case Study Reveals eStore Factory's Phenomenal 1800% Sales Surge for Clients Using Advanced PPC Techniques

Parsippany, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2023 --eStore Factory, a leading Amazon agency specializing in comprehensive advertising services for Amazon sellers, helped Vitasei achieve a remarkable increase in pay-per-click sales on Amazon. The case study about the successful collaboration and how eStore Factory assisted Vitasei in implementing an effective strategy is published on Amazon advertising platform.



Wellness & Beauty is a crowded category on Amazon, Vitasei faced the challenge of standing out among numerous competitors. Backed with extensive experience in Amazon Advertising, eStore Factory conducted an in-depth analysis of Vitasei's products, target market, and the overall competitive landscape. A well-structured advertising plan was developed to help Vitasei gain maximum product visibility, increase brand awareness and experience a huge surge in sales.



eStore Factory conducted rigorous keyword research to pick relevant and high-potential keywords. By strategically placing these keywords in the listings improved the search rankings and discoverability of Vitasei's products. Incorporating, highly targeted sponsored ad campaigns helped the brand reach potential customers & witness an increase in conversion rate. Monitoring the advertising campaigns regularly and making data-driven adjustments in the ad campaigns ensured optimal results and maximum return on investment (ROI). There was an 1800% increase in pay-per-click (PPC) sales with 70% of orders from new-to-brand customers. 70k impressions were gained with amazon sponsored ads campaigns & great performance was delivered across multiple KPIs. A 423% increase was witnessed in organic sales.



"The Vitasei case study published on Amazon Advertising about our successful collaboration stands as a testament to our expertise in driving exceptional results for brands on the Amazon platform. We understand the importance of tailoring ads to meet customer needs and optimizing advertising campaigns for best results," said Jimi Patel, the co-founder of eStore Factory. "Our success with Amazon Ads is backed by a data-driven strategy, ongoing experimentation, and the willingness to adapt and learn along the way. We are committed to providing top-notch advertising solutions to brands worldwide and helping them build a thriving business on Amazon, "



eStore Factory specializes in assisting businesses from various industries in optimizing their advertising strategies on the Amazon platform. The provides a comprehensive range of Amazon Marketing Services, including Sponsored Brands, Sponsored Displays, Sponsored Products, Video ads, and Audio ads. Additionally, they offer brand shopping experiences such as Amazon brand stores, Amazon Posts, and Amazon Live, all supported by platforms like Amazon DSP and Amazon Attribution.



Whether it involves adopting a traditional Pay-Per-Click (PPC) model or harnessing the full potential of the Amazon DSP platform, eStore Factory implements the most effective and innovative advertising strategies that prove lucrative for the client's brand. The agency's proven ability to formulate comprehensive strategies and optimize advertising campaigns has cemented its position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to thrive in the e-commerce landscape.



eStore Factory employs targeted campaign structures to enhance bidding strategies, aiming to attract more sales while maintaining a lower Advertising Cost of Sales (ACoS). Their dedicated efforts focus on creating highly profitable Amazon Sponsored Ads that effectively drive up sales revenue for their clients.



About eStore Factory

eStore Factory is an award-winning eCommerce and Amazon Advertising agency listed on Amazon's SPN network, top-rated on Upwork, Clutch, and Trustpilot, and named one of the "Top 10 Amazon Consultants in the World" by Times Business News.



Since 2015, we have been helping brands of all sizes navigate the complex and cumbersome Amazon marketplace. From humble beginnings, we've grown to a team of 60+ problem-solving Amazon consultants with diverse experience and a broad skill set. Our team will work with you at every stage of your Amazon business, be it inception, maintenance, or troubleshooting. Our soups to nuts services include seller consulting, day-to-day account management, advertising optimization, imagery creation, A+ Content, storefront design, and listing optimization.



Get in touch with eStore Factory and push your business on a high growth trajectory by availing of our specialized Amazon Advertising Services.