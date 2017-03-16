Casey's General Store Deploys SpeedLine Point of Sale

Abbotsford, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2017 --Casey's General Store announced today the company's selection of integrated point of sale and enterprise restaurant management systems from SpeedLine Solutions Inc. for the company's expanding pizza delivery operations.



Casey's has installed SpeedLine point of sale systems in more than 200 locations to date. The Ankeny, Iowa-based convenience store chain, which operates more than 1,900 Casey's General Stores in 14 states, offers pizza for carryout or delivery in 98 percent of its locations. Adding delivery service is driving revenue with a new customer segment for Casey's stores, with sales of whole pies increasing 30 to 40 percent in the first year after the addition. [1]



"After an extensive evaluation of point of sale technology and potential partners for pizza delivery, we chose SpeedLine for their particular expertise in pizza delivery and chain restaurant operations," says Casey's Vice President of Information Technology Rich Schappert.



"The open architecture of the enterprise POS solution from SpeedLine was another critical factor for Casey's," Schappert adds, "as we needed the specialized solution to fit into a multi-POS retail/foodservice environment, and feed data into multiple information and analytics systems above store."



The initial work to integrate the SpeedLine point of sale software with Casey's above store systems and existing retail POS reporting began in 2014, with a lab test and initial pilot implementation. Casey's has implemented SpeedLink Enterprise at head office to feed data from the stores into the company's information and analytics systems, and manage the configuration and security setups for its stores. Additional integrations support LiveMaps visual dispatch controls and web and mobile ordering.



In the stores, SpeedLine POS systems operate side by side with existing Retalix POS systems. Foodservice reporting is harmonized above store with fuel and grocery data to provide store operators and chain executives with a complete picture of store performance.



While Casey's initially sought a solution to support its pizza delivery services, the new POS system has introduced other benefits as well, streamlining operations and increasing sales. By way of example, Schappert notes, "In our stores with SpeedLine point of sale systems, we have seen notable increases in pizza topping sales."



"We are honored to be selected as a technology partner for Casey's General Store," comments SpeedLine President and CEO John de Wolde, "and excited to be a part of the expansion of Casey's successful delivery service."



[1] Casey's General Stores, Inc. 2016 Annual Report



About Casey's General Store

Casey's General Stores is the leading independently owned convenience store chain in the Midwest and one of the largest in the country. The company owns and operates over 1,900 stores in 14 states throughout the Midwest. In addition to gasoline, Casey's stores offer a broad selection of products including made-from-scratch pizza and donuts.



For more information on the Company, visit http://www.caseys.com.



Casey's General Store and the Casey's logo are registered service marks of Casey's General Stores, Inc.



About SpeedLine

The leading provider of innovative solutions for pizza point of sale, SpeedLine (http://www.speedlinesolutions.com) provides technology solutions for pizza and delivery, quick service, and multi-concept restaurant chains. SpeedLine POS solutions help restaurants and chains operate more efficiently and profitably. And SpeedLine delivers added value through strategic partnerships with a large network of technology partners and resellers, serving restaurant companies across North America.



