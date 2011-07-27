CashAdvance.com Debuts Hawaii Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2011 --CashAdvance.com has debuted its Hawaii Consumer Resource Section, a comprehensive look at payday lending within the state of Hawaii. Hawaii residents can browse through the most up-to-date information concerning specific state regulations, and can rest assured that all included information is concise and current. State regulations regarding payday lending are subject to change and vary between states, so Hawaii consumers are urged to take the necessary precautionary measures to educate themselves by reviewing the Hawaii Consumer Resource section prior to initiating a payday loan.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Hawaii Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Hawaii, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



Borrowers seeking to initiate a Hawaii cash advance will benefit from knowing specific Hawaii state regulations, including maximum payday loan terms, maximum loan amounts, and collection fees. CashAdvance.com also advises borrowers on how to avoid predatory lenders, and provides information on who to contact within state regulatory and governmental agencies if they have specific questions regarding consumer rights and protection.



CashAdvance.com also addresses questions potential borrowers may have regarding the loan process, such as repayment issues, up-front costs, and if credit checks are required within the state of Hawaii. Requirements pertaining to proof of identification and personal bank accounts are also addressed at length for those who are looking to initiate the cash advance application process. Finally, the Consumer Protection page details the process by which consumers can verify the legitimacy of a payday lender and report possible violations of consumer rights. Find out about a range of consumer rights and protections put into place by contacting local Hawaii consumer protection agencies compiled by CashAdvance.com's seasoned team of industry experts.



