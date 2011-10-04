CashAdvance.com Introduces Illinois Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2011 --CashAdvance.com announces the launch of the Illinois Consumer Resource Center to help consumers who are interested in getting an Illinois cash advance. Due to laws and regulations varying from state to state, consumers have been confused about which ones pertain to their state. Therefore, CashAdvance.com’s financial experts have gathered Illinois laws and regulations that relate to the cash advance process and requirements and put it in one place for consumers to use as an educational tool. The information that is found on the Illinois Consumer Resource Center is regularly updated so consumers can rely on its accuracy.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



The Illinois Consumer Resource Center has a dedicated page for Indiana Laws & Regulations that consumers can visit to learn current details and significant requirements of a payday loan. An example of what can be found on this page includes maximum cash advance interest rates and finance fees, maximum loan amounts, and the loan term limits. There are further details consumers can look at, such as information regarding payment plans, the number of simultaneous outstanding loans, and the length of a cool-off period between loans.



Consumers can use the facts from the Laws & Regulations page to make an educated decision when interested in getting an Illinois cash advance. Due to state laws and regulations changing, consumers should frequently visit the Illinois Consumer Resource to check for updates regarding the cash advance process and requirements. Consumers can also look at the summary of requirements a loan must comply with in order for it to be legal in Illinois.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Illinois Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Illinois, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."