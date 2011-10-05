CashAdvance.com Reveals Indiana Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2011 --CashAdvance.com has released its Indiana Consumer Resource Center for consumers who are interested in obtaining a cash advance and wish to be sufficiently informed of the local state laws governing the process. Consumers are often unaware of the frequent modifications and the varying of laws and regulations across state lines. CashAdvance.com’s financial experts have sorted through the different laws and regulations related to the cash advance process and requirements and have created one convenient location for Indiana consumers to use to research information that pertains to their state. All information found in the Indiana Consumer Resource is updated periodically so consumers do not read dated facts.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



When consumers visit the Indiana Consumer Resource they can go to the Laws & Regulations page to learn the most up-to-date details and facts of a payday loan. Maximum loan amounts, maximum cash advance interest rates and finance fees, and the term limits are only a few things included within the page. Further information, such as payment plans, the number of simultaneous outstanding loans, and the length of a cool-off period between loans can also be discovered.



Consumers are asked to frequently visit the Indiana Consumer Resource Center due to it being updated when new information surfaces or if any laws regarding the Indiana cash advance process and requirements have recently changed. CashAdvance.com's Indiana Laws & Regulations page has been created for consumers to use as an educational tool to determine if they are good candidates for an Indiana cash advance. Consumers can look at the summary of requirements to know what steps to follow when getting a loan for it to be legal in Indiana.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Indiana Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Indiana, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."