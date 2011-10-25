CashAdvance.com Announces the Nebraska Payday Loan Laws and Regulation Resource

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2011 --CashAdvance.com, a pioneer in the payday loan industry since 1997, announces its unique Nebraska Laws and Regulations Resource. Many Nebraska consumers have been confused by the recent changes to Nebraska law regarding cash advance loans. Short of reading the applicable Nebraska statutes, citizens had no single source of reliable information on Nebraska payday loans. In response to their growing concerns, Cash Advance.com’s financial experts compiled all the relevant laws, regulations, and policies into one easy-to-read resource guide.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



By visiting the Nebraska Consumer Resource page at CashAdvance.com and clicking on the Laws and Regulations link, Nebraska consumers will have all the relevant information at their fingertips. Some of the information they will find there includes the maximum amount of a single payday loan, the repayment period, and the applicable interest rate and fees. In addition, consumers will learn about cooling-off periods, rollovers, and the number of concurrent loans allowed per borrower.



Nebraska consumers who use the Laws and Regulation resource are able to familiarize themselves with the laws governing Nebraska cash advance loans before submitting an application. Knowledge of the availability of rollovers and payment plans can help Nebraska residents plan for an unforeseen emergency that could impact the repayment of their loan. And finally, the resource arms consumers with the protections offered by Nebraska law.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, “Our Nebraska Laws and Regulations page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Nebraska, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future.”