CashAdvance.com Premieres the Nevada Laws and Regulations Resource

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2011 --CashAdvance.com announces the premiere of its first-in-the-industry Nevada Laws and Regulations resource. During these precarious financial times, many Nevada consumers have become increasingly wary and confused about their state’s payday loan laws. The financial experts at CashAdvance.com have compiled the relevant Nevada laws, regulations and policies into one quick access resource to educate Nevada borrowers.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



Access to the Nevada Laws and Regulations resource is as easy as clicking on the link at CashAdvance.com’s Nevada Consumer Resource page. Once there, Nevada consumers will find the maximum loan amount allowed by Nevada law, the interest rates and applicable fees, and the maximum length of time to repay the loan. Nevada borrowers can educate themselves about the number of allowable rollovers, whether Nevada requires a cooling-off period, and the availability of alternative repayment plans.



By using the facts on the Laws and Regulations page, Nevada consumers can be assured that they have the most up-to-date information on state law before they submit a Nevada cash advance application. Knowledge of Nevada’s payday loan process and the availability of rollovers and alternative payment plans allows Nevada consumers to plan for unforeseen emergencies that could impact their loan repayment. Finally, the Laws and Regulations resource provides borrowers with a complete list of consumer protections available to Nevada borrowers.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, “Our Nevada Laws and Regulations page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Nevada, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future.”