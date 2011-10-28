CashAdvance.com Launches New Jersey Laws & Regulation Resource

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2011 --CashAdvance.com, a leading pioneer in the cash advance industry, recently launched its New Jersey Laws & Regulation Resource. As many New Jersey residents are already aware, payday loans are not currently permitted in their state. Several new pieces of legislation aim to change the law and again permit payday loans. CashAdvance.com’s team of legal and financial experts has developed this resource to keep New Jersey residents up-to-date.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



New Jersey residents can quickly find the information they need by clicking the link on the New Jersey Consumer Resource page. Residents will easily find whether loans are currently legal and available, the applicable interest rates, length of time for repayment, as well as other considerations, such as rollovers, cooling-off periods, repayment plans, and whether borrowers can have concurrent outstanding payday loans. Critical, but often overlooked information found here, is specific consumer protections afforded to New Jersey residents.



The New Jersey Laws and Regulations page, in keeping with CashAdvance.com’s commitment to excellence, is updated continually as laws, policies, and regulations shift to meet the needs of borrowers. By using the facts in the Laws and Regulations page, local consumers can learn about all of the various details surrounding a New Jersey cash advance in order to make informed financial decisions. Consumers should frequently visit the page to assure that they have the most up-to-date information.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, “Our New Jersey Laws and Regulations page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in New Jersey, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future.”