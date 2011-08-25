CashAdvance.com Debuts New York Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2011 --CashAdvance.com is dedicated to being the most trusted source on the internet for payday loan information. With this in mind, the New York Consumer Resource Section for CashAdvance.com's New York residents has been launched in order to provide a wealth of information regarding payday loan regulations within the state. New York is one of several states that have enforced very severe state laws regulating payday loans, so residents are encouraged to check CashAdvance.com to ascertain the most comprehensive and current legalities regarding New York payday loans. CashAdvance.com offers a comprehensive amount of information to New York consumers looking to initiate a cash advance.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our New York Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in New York, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



CashAdvance.com is the trusted source for those seeking to learn more about the New York cash advance experience. CashAdvance.com combines a consistent stream of up-to-date information into one easily accessible place for New York consumers. New York residents can look into the specifics of state law regarding the payday loan industry, including what is currently prohibited under New York policy. Any modifications to state law concerning payday lending are followed closely, and updates are posted in a timely manner.



New Yorkers who are experiencing issues with managing their cash flow can also benefit from the economic advice supplied on CashAdvance.com. Users can learn about employer paycheck advances and title loans, as well as contacting creditors and applying for credit cards and bank loans. Finally, the Consumer Protection page details the process by which consumers can verify the legitimacy of a payday lender and report possible violations of consumer rights. Find out about a range of consumer protections put into place by contacting local New York consumer protection agencies compiled by CashAdvance.com's seasoned team of industry experts.