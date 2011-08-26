CashAdvance.com Reveals North Carolina Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2011 --CashAdvance.com is happy to keep North Carolina consumers informed about state regulations on cash advances on the web's number one site for payday loans. As part of CashAdvance.com’s continuing efforts to ensure customers are informed and updated on all the issues related to cash advances, the North Carolina Consumer Resource has been launched so state residents can have easy access to all relevant information regarding cash advances, all at their own convenience.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our North Carolina Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in North Carolina, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



On the CashAdvance.com North Carolina page, residents can find the latest information on North Carolina cash advance laws and updates on proposed laws or reforms that may yet be in the works for North Carolina residents. While payday loans have been so heavily regulated in the state that they have been viewed as illegal, North Carolina residents can still find alternative resources for bridging the financial gap between paydays.



Learning about the regulations of any North Carolina cash advance can be a complicated process. Thankfully, CashAdvance.com gives its users easy access to this information by supplying its users with easy navigation tools. Clients can navigate through laws and regulations, learn how to best protect themselves as consumers, and sift through thorough information regarding the loan process itself. Users can also learn all about the payday loan industry simply by browsing through the North Carolina Consumer Resources Section.



In addition, CashAdvance.com offers its users specific laws and regulations per their respective localities, and ushers them through the loan process, explaining specific loan requirements within the state. CashAdvance.com also helps provide advice to those borrowers who are experiencing issues and/or complaints with their current lenders. Consumers can also benefit from the sound economic advice that CashAdvance.com offers its users who are experiencing various financial difficulties.