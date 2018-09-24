Cash Home Buyer Milwaukee Promises Cash Offer for Homes in Less Than 24 Hours

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2018 --Homeowners looking for a quick and stress-free sale can now fill in an online form or call Cash Home Buyer Milwaukee directly for a quote. This is a no-obligation cash offer that owners are free to refuse. But should they choose to accept, the company can arrange for closing in less than 2 weeks. If things proceed smoothly, the home can be closed in just three days.



"We buy houses in Milwaukee and other surrounding neighborhoods. Unlike a typical sale where owners have to wait for bank approval or worry about a home inspection report, this is a simple and straightforward sale. Fill in the contact form, accept the offer, be present during settlement and walk away with all the things you need," says a spokesperson for the Cash Home Buyer company in Milwaukee.



The company has been buying homes for several years now, helping distressed homeowners sell their property. Some owners are looking to divest after a divorce, while others need to liquidate before leaving the country or city. Rather than hiring a real estate agent, it makes sense to speak to Cash Home Buyers. "We don't charge the seller anything; in fact, they get to save on real estate commission and other renovation related expenses. Sellers don't have to pay for closing either. We don't just pay for the closing, but also take care of the junk that's left behind after the seller moves out," he adds.



In effect, the homeowner has to only carry the things he wants and leave everything else behind. After-sale repairs, pre-sale renovation, etc. are not a worry at all.



About Cash Home Buyer Milwaukee

Cash Home Buyer Milwaukee are Milwaukee home buyers specializing in Milwaukee foreclosures. They have been working with sellers looking for a quick and stress-free sale and people who prefer a cash sale.