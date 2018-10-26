Cash Homes MN Earns Minnesota Better Business Bureau (BBB) Accreditation to Help MN Houses Sell Fast

Saint Paul, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2018 --http://CashHomesMN.com, a newly created business that helps Minnesota homeowners sell their MN house fast, is pleased to announce that it has been officially accredited by the Minnesota Better Business Bureau. Cash Homes MN Better Business Bureau (BBB)



Says founder Jason P. Jordan: "We are more than proud of this recognition. We operate with high standards and values, and are happy to join that elite group of businesses that believe in an ethical marketplace. Cash Homes MN will continue to do its utmost to help our clients get out of ugly or sticky situations with a quick and fair cash offer."



The company was created specifically to meet the need of people in and around the Twin Cities area who find themselves in a difficult situation. And according to Jordan, there are many reasons why someone might need to sell their home fast:



+ Pending foreclosure, or falling behind with MN taxes

+ Finding the house too burdensome to maintain

+ Inheriting an unwanted property

+ Needing to make a sudden or unexpected move

+ Wanting to get rid of an undesirable property as a landlord

+ Divorce or death



"In reality, every situation is different, and every situation is stressful. But we're here to help, and can provide not only a sympathetic ear but a practical solution, too. If we feel it wouldn't be in someone's best interest for us to buy their house, we'll tell them so and direct them to a different type of resource if necessary. We pride ourselves on our exceptional customer support as explained in our Sell MN House Fast Video"



About Cash Homes MN

Cash Homes MN is on a mission to revitalize each street, neighborhood and city in Minnesota, one house at a time. Founded in 2018 by internationally acclaimed #1 bestselling author Jason P. Jordan, the company is willing to make a fair cash offer on almost any type of property in any condition and close the deal fast.



To view customers' reviews, click here. To find out more about the company, visit CashHomesMN.com .



