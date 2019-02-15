Saint Paul, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2019 --For Immediate Release



Cash Homes MN, a Minnesota BBB Accredited real estate solutions company, launches the Stop Foreclosure MN Report to provide foreclosure help and awareness for Twin Cities homeowners. This report was created to educate Minnesotans how the foreclosure process works and to take action quickly to avoid foreclosure or to stop foreclosure fast!



The first and second edition of Cash Homes Minnesota's video series, Stop Foreclosure MN Report, is now available online via their blog.



Hosted by #1 International Bestselling Author and serial entrepreneur Jason P Jordan, each edition is a 15-25 minute dive into the MN properties that were scheduled to go to foreclosure auction by advertisement for that particular month. Each monthly report has four editions:



- Ramsey County Edition

- Hennepin County Edition

- Anoka & Washington County Edition

- Carver, Scott and Dakota County Edition



Currently, the Stop Foreclosure Minnesota Report only focuses on the properties located in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington counties, as they are considered to be in the Twin Cities Metro and the most densely populated areas in Minnesota.



Produced in the Cash Homes MN studios, in each edition Jordan will highlight the outcome of each county's monthly, in-person property auctions (foreclosure by advertisement), and what the outcome was. The Stop Foreclosure MN Report will bring awareness to the foreclosure situation of each property and highlight whether it was sold at auction, canceled or if the homeowner was able to use a MN affidavit of postponement to give them extra time to work with their lender.



Says host Jason P Jordan: "We are excited to release this series of reports to Minnesota homeowners. We know this will help a lot of Minnesotans avoid foreclosure because of the free resources we showcase and bring awareness to a situation many think is uncommon. Owning a home is part of the American Dream and we want to help as many people keep that dream by stopping foreclosure before it even starts"



In addition to highlighting the properties scheduled for auction each month, the report also lists additional resources and bonuses to incentivize homeowners to take action immediately, in order to avoid foreclosure now. Some of the free resources and bonuses are:



- Minnesota Foreclosure By Action Timeline

- MN Affidavit of Postponement

- HUD Foreclosure Help

- FREE GUIDE: 5 Ways You Can Stop or Avoid Foreclosure In Today's Market

- Where to Find Free MN Legal Advice or a Foreclosure Counselor



The resources and bonuses listed above can be found on the Stop Foreclosure MN Report blog. Viewers can watch new editions of the report each month on the Cash Homes MN blog and on its social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Linkedin.



In the first edition, Jordan discusses the 16 properties that were scheduled to go to foreclosure auction in Ramsey County during January of 2019. Edition two will highlight the 27 properties that were scheduled to go to foreclosure auction in Hennepin County during January of 2019.



The report was created to help people facing foreclosure realize they are not alone and to highlight the solutions that are available to them. Once educated about the process and their options Minnesotans will be able to take the right actions to stop the pre-foreclosure or pending foreclosure fast!



About Cash Homes Minnesota

Cash Homes MN is on a mission to revitalize each street, neighborhood and city in Minnesota, one house at a time. Founded in 2018 by internationally acclaimed bestselling author Jason P Jordan, CashHomesMN.com is the Minnesota Twin Cities area's fastest growing house buying service and is accredited by the MN Better Business Bureau (BBB).



Their professional, experienced home buying team has been built from the ground up with the goal of helping MN homeowners sell their house fast, with no hassle, no games, no fees, and with transparency and integrity from start to finish. If a house cannot be saved from foreclosure the company is willing to make a fair cash offer on almost any type of property, in any condition, and close the deal fast to help stop foreclosures fast:

http://www.cashhomesmn.com/get-a-cash-offer-today/



