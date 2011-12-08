Cash Loans Help Meet Daily Cost of Living

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2011 --An online lending group wants consumers to be aware that they can take advantage of fast cash at low rates. The group recently launched an ad that can be viewed on YouTube for “Cash Loans.”



Their Payday Loans tout fast approval, no credit check, and easy access to money within an hour. These are great short-term loans to close the gap in finances when money is short. As unemployment insurance is drying up and payday may delayed with a new job, payroll error, or bank holiday, families need access to their money to make weekly commitments for food and gasoline.



These Payday loans can be accessed by American and British customers alike and are online for 24/7 access. They allow consumers to reach for their goals and not miss crucial payments that may add additional interest or late charge fees to their balance. Thus taking out such cash loans online can actually save one’s credit and prevent damage from late notices and defaults.



Cash Loans are easily accessible online and offer financial stability for households. As a leader in the Payday Loan industry, Cash Loans makes it easy to access up to $1500 without a credit check. This money can be used to pay of medical bills, credit card balances, overdraft charges and other financial responsibilities that come due. Cash Loans has a commendable reputation as a reliant and trustworthy source for easy access payday loans.



Robin Amlot, featured on a BBC News series on cash advances, says about payday loans, “As an emergency measure it is a service.” He said for those who find themselves in financial straits it can allow families to breathe for that week or month when money is short. However, he said “If you have financial problems, you should be getting advice to get yourself sorted out.” He recommended seeking financial advice from one’s savings and loan institution to find alternatives to close the gap in personal finances.



Whatever the reason, whether it’s to meet monthly expenses, prevent a late charge or to buy something that is needed immediately, cash loans offer consumers flexibility in borrowing and spending that may not be available from traditional lending institutions.