Kansas Cash Advance Laws Protect Payday Loan Borrowers

Borrowers in need of a cash advance in Kansas should know that their state has put several laws in place to protect them from predatory lending. Borrowers should seek a payday loan with caution. However, Kansas has several protective laws in place to ensure consumers are not taken advantage of when taking out the cash advance they need:



• Kansas allows a maximum loan amount of $500

• There is no limit on the number of rollovers a borrower can take out, but at no time can the total loan amount exceed $500

• Borrowers are also limited on the number of loans they may have at any given time



Additional information is also available for specific cash advance laws in Wichita (http://www.cashadvance.com/kansas/wichita) and Topeka (http://www.cashadvance.com/kansas/topeka), with more cities debuting everyday.



Cash advances are meant to be short-term financial solutions. They are not intended to be used for long-term financial problems, and it is important to pay them back as soon as possible. Consumers should be responsible when taking out payday loans, and they should research the laws that govern cash advances prior to speaking with a lender.



