Louisiana Protects Cash Advance Borrowers Through Louisiana Deferred Presentment and Small Loan Act

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2011 -- CashAdvance.com continued its State-by-State education initiative to educate borrowers on various payday loan laws and regulations governed by the state of Louisiana.



By continuing to release important information to consumers about cash advance payday loan laws in their state, CashAdvance.com is the only provider of online cash advances that seeks to keep consumers informed about the different rules and regulations of payday loans in order to make smarter decisions regarding finances.



For consumers looking to get a cash advance in Louisiana, CashAdvance.com informs borrowers to approach their financial transactions with caution. Unlike several states that have laws placed to protect the industry, Louisiana protects the rights of the borrower. Also, Louisiana has several protective laws in place to ensure borrowers are not taken advantage of:



- In Louisiana, the highest amount that can be borrowed is $350

- Cash advance interest rate is $20 for every $100 loan and $70 for a $350 loan

- Borrowers are protected by the Louisiana Deferred Presentment and Small Loan Act

- Maximum terms require a loan to be paid back in 60 days



For more information please visit http://www.cashadvance.com/louisiana



Additional information is also available for specific laws governing cash advances in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Shreveport.



It is important to remember when taking a cash advance or payday loan in Louisiana, or any state for that matter that the loan should be paid back upon receipt of the next paycheck to ensure payment of the least amount in fees and interest.



Cash advances should be used for short-term financial needs only. They are not a long-term financial solution and should not be abused.



About CashAdvance.com

Since 1997, CashAdvance.com (http://www.cashadvance.com) has been the most established and trusted name in the cash advance industry. Educating consumers on the laws and practices in their state and community, CashAdvance.com has once again proven it is America’s Cash Advance Network.

