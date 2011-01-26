Kentucky Informs Consumers About the Laws & Regulations of a Cash Advance Payday Loan

Louisville, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2011 -- CashAdvance.com has released an informative page dedicated to those seeking a cash advance in Kentucky. The information will assist borrowers in Kentucky about the laws that govern cash advances in the specific state, and in their local governments.



Some of the laws that govern getting cash advances in Kentucky are:



• Cash Advance loans are limited to a maximum of $500

• Individuals have up to 60 days to pay back a cash advance

• State laws protect the borrower rather than the lender

• Interest rate is around 15%



Information on cash advance laws is also available for the following cities: Frankfurt, Lexington, and Louisville.



Cash advances should be used for short-tern financial needs only. They are not a long-term financial solution and should not be abused.



It is important to remember when you are taking a cash advance or payday loan in Kentucky, that your loan should be paid back upon receipt of your next paycheck to ensure you pay the least amount in fees and interest. A borrower should also attempt to pay back the loan prior to receiving another.



