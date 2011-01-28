Warning to Payday Loan Borrowers in Maine

Bangor, ME -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2011 -- CashAdvance.com has released important information regarding cash advances in Maine. Currently, there are no laws in Maine governing the cash advance loan industry. Borrowers have the available option of using cash advance machines instead of going through a traditional cash advance program. Compared to any other state, Maine has the least amount of cash advance companies available to consumers.



Maine consumers will find that every family should fully understand the cash advance industry before taking on this financial obligation.



Some important information regarding cash advances in Maine:



• Cash advance machines are used instead of traditional lenders

• Cash Advance receipts hold information on fees, dates, and borrowed amounts

• Machines are owned by individual companies and not by banks.

• Individual companies who own the machines will provide contact information for further assistance or help

• Regulations on machines are set for lenders to be clear about any fees



Further information is also available for cash advance laws in Augusta and Portland.



Cash advances should be used for short-term financial needs only. They are not a long-term financial solution and should not be abused.



It is important to remember when you are taking a cash advance or payday loan in Maine, that your loan should be paid back upon receipt of your next paycheck to ensure you pay the least amount in fees and interest. A borrower should also attempt to pay back the loan prior to receiving another.



