New Law and Legislation for Payday Loan Lenders in Michigan

Understanding the laws that apply to the cash advance industry in Michigan will help an individual avoid any potential pitfalls or financial struggles. Some of the rules that govern payday loans in Michigan are as follows:



- Payday loan lenders are all required to have a valid license

- Borrowers are only allowed to take out one loan at anytime

- Loan amounts cannot exceed $600 for a period of one month

- Transactions have a term limit of 31 days

- For every $100, the borrower must pay $15 in interest for a two week loan



Cash advances in Michigan have new laws and regulations set up for the cash advance industry. Before these laws were implemented, Michigan had no regulation in the industry. Currently, lenders have to abide by certain rules and regulations when borrowers take out a cash advance or payday loan.



Cash advances should be used for short-term financial needs only. They are not a long-term financial solution and should not be abused.



