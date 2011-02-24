Payday Loan Protection for Nebraska Consumers

Lincoln, NE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2011 -- Consumers seeking a cash advance in Nebraska should take into account the various laws governing the payday advance industry. Unfortunately, there are lenders doing business in the state that will take advantage of uneducated borrowers



Some of the laws that govern payday loan advances in Nebraska are:



• Maximum loan is $500

• Maximum loan term is 31 days

• APR is set as 650%

• The Nebraska Department of Banking regulates any person or entity in the payday loan industry

• There is no minimum on the amount borrowed

• Payday lenders must display their state-issued license in each location

• Lenders must list all fees, charges, and penalties for potential borrowers



Information is also available for cash advance laws in Lincoln and Omaha.



Always be sure to do your research before signing up for a payday loan in Nebraska. If you are having financial problems and are in need of money, these types of loans have much higher interest rates than typical loans and should only be taken out as a last resort. It is also essential repay cash advances on time to avoid additional fees and making bad credit worse. Cash advances should be used for only short term help and should not be abused.



