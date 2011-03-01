Nevada Holds No Limitations for the Payday Loan Industry

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2011 -- Consumers seeking information about payday loans in Nevada should be well aware of the important information provided by CashAdvance.com. Currently, Nevada is one of the two states that allow payday loans with no limitations. Cash advance lenders in the state of Nevada are able to set various fees and interest charges to borrowers. This can be a direct threat to those seeking a payday loan in the state.



Nevada consumers will find that CashAdvance.com is the only provider of payday loans online seeking to educate borrowers on the local laws that govern payday advances in their state or city. CashAdvance.com wants to make sure that every family fully understands the cash advance industry before taking on this financial obligation.



Some laws, rules and regulations regarding cash advances in Nevada:



- Payday loan lenders are not allowed to issue a cash advance loan that is valued above 1/3 a consumer’s net income

- There are no minimum or maximum terms for payday loans

- A limit of 4 loan extensions are available per individual



Further information is also available for cash advance laws in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and Reno.



Cash advances should be used for short-term financial needs only. They are not a long-term financial solution and should not be abused.



It is important to remember when you are taking a cash advance or payday loan in Nevada, that your loan should be paid back upon receipt of your next paycheck to ensure you pay the least amount in fees and interest. A borrower should also attempt to pay back the loan prior to receiving another.



About CashAdvance.com

Since 1997, CashAdvance.com has been the most established and trusted name in the cash advance industry. Educating consumers on the laws and practices in their state and community, CashAdvance.com has once again proven it is America’s Cash Advance Network.

