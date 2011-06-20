CashAdvance.com Debuts Finance News Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2011 --Many people may view the payday loan industry as a confusing world of high interest rates and hidden fees. CashAdvance.com is eliminating any anxiety consumers may feel with the introduction of its Finance News section. By keeping borrowers informed on the latest finance stories, trends and developments, CashAdvance.com intends to improve the user experience and create a resource for anyone who would like to learn more.



The Finance News section will cover topics related to Business, Real Estate, Employment, Technology, and Taxes. Each article will be written by one of CashAdvance.com’s team of financial experts and updates will be posted daily. The articles will cover current events like the rise of the unemployment rate in May and the steep decline of Nokia’s stock prices. Other pieces may be more timeless sources of information pertinent to lenders such as how to write off a vacation on your taxes, prepare for an audit, or tips on buying your next used car.



Because the payday loan industry has increased in popularity exponentially over the past few years, states have been rushing to institute new regulations and consumer protection. CashAdvance.com is devoted to detailing the latest developments in the lending business through its Finance News as well as through other projects. These include pages with information concerning each state’s unique lending laws, a CashAdvance.com Blog for customer feedback and advice, and a calculator tool to help users choose the most appropriate lending alternative for them.



It has become all too common on the Internet for honest people searching for help to find themselves lost in an onslaught of predatory lenders and pushy, untrustworthy websites. Customers need a place they can rely on for accurate information and straightforward lending methods.



As CashAdvance.com debuts more new features in the coming weeks and months, customers will stop engaging in risky, blind searches on the Internet for financial support. Instead, CashAdvance.com will be the premiere online portal for advice and up-to-date information on payday lending.