CashAdvance.com Releases the Texas Cash Advance Laws and Regulations Page

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2011 --Since 1997, over 1 million consumers have worked with CashAdvance.com to meet their short-term loan needs. In return, CashAdvance.com has become a trusted resource for both loans and financial information. Consumers are comfortable trusting the information found at CashAdvance.com and are sure to enjoy using the new Texas Laws and Regulations page that was recently launched.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Texas Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Texas, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



The Texas Consumer Resource Laws and Regulations page is designed to educate the public about the short-term loan process and the laws that govern it. The page explains the Texas cash advance process, the steps involved in obtaining the funds, collections fees, maximum loan amounts and more. With all of this information presented in an easy to understand format, customers will avoid any surprises or dissatisfaction during the loan process. First time borrowers will find all of the information on the Texas Laws and Regulations page extremely helpful.



Customers can also investigate the acceptable loan processes and reputable businesses that are working in Texas. This provides consumers with knowledge of all of the legitimate lenders in the state and a place to verify the institution that they have elected to do business with. As a lender with an outstanding reputation in the industry, CashAdvance.com hopes that Texas residents will use this information to avoid the firms that are working outside the law in an attempted to take advantage of consumers looking for short-term loans.



CashAdvance.com is a reputable firm that provides customers with short-term loans and a very positive experience. “CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”