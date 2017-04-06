CashFlowDepot Launches Free Video Training on Making Money from Real Estate

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2017 --CashFlowDepot (www.cashflowdepot.com) has launched a new exciting Free video training to help people learn how to make money out of real estate. Unlike other real estate training videos, this one from CashFlowDepot is totally free.



The video training on how to make money from real estate reveals all the secrets that real estate professionals don't want people to know about. It shows how those looking for a better future can improve their lifestyle and wealth without having to worry about going to the bank for a loan or having money behind them.



Jackie Lange from CashFlowDepot said; "The video training is a powerful educational tool that will provide people with the knowledge that they need to enjoy the fruitful lifestyle that being a real estate professional can bring."



The Jack Miller's Foundation Of Wealth video series is broken up into 12 parts and 24 videos. It is so detailed that those who take part in the video training can start to earn money from real estate within the first week. Since being launched, it has gained worldwide exposure and positive reviews for the information that it provides. Many of those who took part in the video training are now full-time real estate professionals earning more than they ever imagined they would during their working life.



The how to make money from real estate training video covers many topics including:



- What it takes to be successful and wealthy

- How to gain confidence & set goals

- The differences between successful & unsuccessful people

- Tools of the real estate business

- What you need to prioritize in order to succeed

- How the housing cycle works in the US

- How to get the best possible financing

- Why you shouldn't count on house appreciation

- The benefits of buying income real estate

- How to avoid personally guaranteeing debt

- Why single family homes are better than other types of investments

- Why looking at comps can be misleading

- Things to avoid when buying houses

- Understanding credit and debt

- How to get started with no money and no credit

- An overview of important real estate contracts

- How to find motivated sellers

- Why you must always be making offers

- Important clauses to include in your offers

- Tips on negotiating with sellers

- DIY home inspections

- Using lawyers, title, and escrow companies

- How to protect your assets



To learn more about how to make money from real estate, please visit https://www.cashflowdepot.com or to take part in the video training, please visit https://www.cashflowdepot.com/education/free-video-training/.



About Jackie Lange

Jackie Lange is a successful businesswoman who has become one of the best-known real estate experts in the USA.