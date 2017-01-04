CashFlowDepot Offers Free Instant Access to Real Estate Investing Training

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2017 --CashFlowDepot, a leading real estate educational site that provides people with the information, tools, and training they need to become a success in real estate investing is pleased to announce they are offering Free instant access to Jack Miller's Foundations Of Wealth Video Series. The video series focuses on single-family houses, teaching people how to build wealth with little or no experience.



Single-family Houses provide a perfect opportunity for people to build-income and generate financial security. This type of real estate investment make more money than other investments with less work and with Jack Miller's Foundation of Wealth video series which has gained worldwide exposure, new and wannabe real estate investors can gain the training they need to build a real income and achieve a better lifestyle.



Jackie Lange, owner of CashFlowDepot.com said: "The video is a comprehensive, 11-hour presentation. The real estate expert shares the knowledge you need to become a successful real estate entrepreneur. This information is ideal for anyone who has just started in the business as well as for those who would like a review of the basics."



Jack Miller has gained a reputation of being a leading expert in his field, where he has sold, leased and managed properties over 45 years. He was one of the first people to see the potential in single family homes as a real investment opportunity with positive financial results. Normally to gain the knowledge and receive the training of someone so experienced it would cost hundreds if not thousands of dollars. However, those that sign up to CashFlowDepot (www.cashflowdepot.com/education/free-video-training/) will receive all that knowledge for free.



The video series which has helped thousands of people around the world become a successful real estate investor provides the training in easy to understand step by step instructions.



The topics covered includes:



-What it takes to be successful and wealthy

-How to gain confidence & set goals

-The differences between successful & unsuccessful people

-Tools of the real estate business

-What you need to prioritize in order to succeed

-How the housing cycle works in the US

-How to get the best possible financing

-Why you shouldn't count on house appreciation

-The benefits of buying income real estate

-How to avoid personally guaranteeing debt

-Why single family homes are better than other types of investments

-Why looking at comps can be misleading

-Things to avoid when buying houses

-Understanding credit and debt

-How to get started with no money and no credit

-An overview of important real estate contracts

-How to find motivated sellers

-Why you must always be making offers

-Important clauses to include in your offers

-Tips on negotiating with sellers

-DIY home inspections

-Using lawyers, title, and escrow companies

-How to protect your assets



The video series which has gained positive reviews from people who have undergone the training and by financial experts can help people achieve the financial success they want to achieve in 2017 with real estate.



For more details about the training, please visit https://www.cashflowdepot.com/education/free-video-training/



About Jack Miller

Jack is like the godfather of single family home real estate investing! He bought, sold, leased, and managed hundreds of properties over 45 years and he was one of the first people to view single family homes as an investment vehicle, not just something people lived in.