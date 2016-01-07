Cashing In Tax Free by Leslie Pappas Goes #1 on Amazon in 24 hours
Palo Alto, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2016 --Leslie Pappas latest book Cashing In Tax Free: The Ultimate Guide To A Tax Free Retirement Using 1031 Exchange and DSTs (Delaware Statutory Trusts) by Investment Adviser, Real Estate Broker, International Best Selling Author, Founder of Archer Investment Advisers, and entrepreneur Leslie Pappas. Leslie Pappas has written Cashing In Tax Free: The Ultimate Guide To A Tax Free Retirement Using 1031 Exchange and DSTs (Delaware Statutory Trusts) for accredited investors who are looking for the perfect guide to walk through a capital gains tax deferred investment. This book is also written for professionals who work with accredited investors such as CPA's, Tax and Real Estate Attorneys and Real Estate Agents. Leslie Pappas's new international #1 Amazon best selling book, "Cashing In Tax Free," is now available on Amazon. Within these covers discover how to transition from your current real estate investments, where managing the Five Ts (toilets, tenants, trash, taxes, and termites) goes away and hands-off real estate investing begins. With DSTs you can potentially make the returns the big dogs do, in a tax-deferred investment. With Pappas' help, learn all about a capital gains tax deferred investment option, keeping retirement planning in mind. Understand the benefits, processes, and must-knows of 1031 Exchange and Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs). Learn how professional Asset and Property Managers, experienced and proven experts select, purchase, upgrade, and operate large-scale, institutional grade real estate investments working to maximize cash flow and long-term returns. This book will show readers how some firms have been producing average annual returns in the range of roughly 12 percent and higher over the last few decades.
"MY 1031 EXCHANGE MADE EASY...As anyone who has experienced a 1031 exchange knows, the process can be stressful. Having Leslie represent me alleviated my stress. Leslie not only knows the properties she represents but also the location, demographics and potential competition… Leslie is honest, reliable and knowledgeable about the investments she represents as well as the investment objectives of her clients. Leslie is fun to work with!" - Gloria A.
The book shows the reader how the industry works, helps determine if DST's are a good fit and guides people in choosing a professional advisor. It's important to remember, not everyone holding a securities license is a real estate expert. There are few professionals in the country who specialize full-time in DST investing.
Cashing In Tax Free also allows the reader to take a peek into the lives and portfolios of several examples as they use this strategy to boost returns and diversify their holdings for added safety. It also details more sophisticated uses of Delaware Statutory Trusts, such as sequential 1031 Exchanges, maximizing depreciation and long-term estate planning concepts. Cashing In Tax Free is the perfect place to start for any serious real estate investor who is looking to increase the value of their portfolio using investments that are potentially capital gains tax free.
"I seldom bother to read junk mail, but something about Leslie's mailing caught my attention and I found that it wasn't just another high-pressure over-promising sales pitch. It was a concise description of where I just happened to be at the time and where I had wanted to go for a few years... with the crucial part being how to get there.
One long phone call later, I was convinced … to exchange the property I had owned and managed for over 20 years into something more passive but with roughly the same rate of return. That was a real win for me since I am very hands-on but was getting burned out on the cycle of rent/remove/renovate...
I am now diversified in both geography and markets, paid no capital gains tax even though I made more on gains than rent for two decades, netting the same income, and very happy not to be getting calls from those tenants... Nothing is guaranteed, but I heartily recommend Leslie Pappas and will use her services for my future investment needs." - Steve E.
About Leslie Pappas
A New York native, living in Silicon Valley for the last 25 years, Leslie Pappas, is a Certified Commercial Investment Member, a licensed investment adviser, a Registered Securities Principal DPP, a Real Estate Broker in several states, and a LEED Accredited Professional. Having over 33 years of experience, being a leading expert in investments for accredited investors, real estate and financial services, she has participated in over $2.5 billion in real estate transactions.
Responsible investors perform their own investigations before considering any and all investments.
Be advised: Delaware Statutory Trusts and 1031 Exchanges involve risk—projected returns are not guaranteed. It's recommend to view the risk section in Appendix 1 completely before moving forward using 1031 Exchange and DSTs as part of your estate building strategy or retirement planning.
It is highly recommended investors speak with a tax advisor prior to considering a 1031 Exchange and DSTs as investments.
Cashing In Tax Free is not to be considered as tax or legal advice. Further, it does not constitute an offer to buy any security. This material contains information that has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable but cannot be assured.