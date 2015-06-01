Casper, Tuft & Needle Reviews Assessed in Latest Best Mattress Brand Review Series

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2015 --The majority of people spend most of their time at home in bed, and its influence on quality sleep makes a mattress an important buying decision. As with many other large purchases, a growing number of shoppers seeks out reviews online to gain perspective and insight, and to ensure they spend their money wisely.



Best Mattress Brand, a blog dedicated to mattress education, produces an ongoing article series designed to help consumers make sense of disparate brand reviews by assessing and comparing data from multiple sources and providing a summarized performance overview.



In the latest installments of this "Brand Overview" series published May 29, Best Mattress Brand looks at two companies that have been in the media recently: Casper, a New York-based brand offering a memory foam and latex hybrid, and Tuft & Needle, an Arizona-based company offering a discount-minded foam mattress.



For each company, the Best Mattress Brand provides background information, an overview of the product, review scores, and compares positive and negative aspects of ownership based on the review data and industry averages.



The "Brand Overview: Tuft & Needle Mattress Reviews" article looks briefly at the company's origins and current collection, which consists of one mattress offered in different sizes. Pricing, owner ratings, and stats on performance come from Amazon and third party sites. The overall score assigned by BMB for the T&N Mattress is 3.5 out of 5.



In the "Brand Overview: Casper Mattress Reviews" article, editors look at company information and it's signature mattress, also available in only one model. Casper mattress reviews and data was drawn from Amazon, their website and third party sources like Sleep Like The Dead. BMB assigns an overall score of 3.7 out of 5 for the Casper mattress.



The full write-ups for both brands are available on the Best Mattress Brand website, along with several other previous mattress Brand Overviews and a recent comparison of several top new mattress brands, including Amerisleep, Casper, Tuft & Needle, Saatva and others. Detailed buying guides, sleep tips, and industry news can also be found on the website for interested readers.



