Cassel Air Conditioning & Heating Service Partners with BizIQ

Fair Oaks, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2017 --Cassel Air Conditioning & Heating Service, a local HVAC contractor with over 25 years of experience, announced today that it has begun a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing company based in Phoenix, Arizona, that specializes in providing services to North American small businesses.



In joining forces with BizIQ, the HVAC contractor in Fair Oaks, CA hopes to expand its customer base with the help of a stronger web presence and a greater attention to consistent, productive digital marketing. BizIQ uses a variety of approaches when working with clients like Cassel Air Conditioning & Heating Service, but places particular emphasis on search engine optimization (SEO), which makes it more likely its clients will appear at or near the top of search results in Google when prospective customers seek related products and services.



SEO plays a key role in other components of BizIQ's digital marketing efforts. The firm uses this strategy when developing new websites and blog content for its clients, as it will do for Cassel Air Conditioning & Heating Service. All content on the new site will be written by professional copywriters and geared toward providing timely, relevant and engaging information related to the heating and cooling industry.



"The way people look for all kinds of services these days has changed so much from what it used to be," said Donald Cassel, owner of Cassel Air Conditioning & Heating Service. "The web is essentially the first place people try to find heating and air conditioning companies, and even as a long-established local business with a great reputation, we realized we weren't doing everything in our power to find and secure the new customers that will help us grow as we approach 30 years in business. We're very grateful for BizIQ's efforts on our behalf."



About Cassel Air Conditioning & Heating Service

Cassel Air Conditioning & Heating Service is a family-owned, BBB-affiliated HVAC contractor in Fair Oaks, CA, offering a full slate of installation, repair and maintenance services to its customers. The company offers free estimates and also has discounts available for seniors and military veterans.



For more information, please visit https://www.casselair.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.