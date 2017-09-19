Castletop Roofing Partners with BizIQ

Mount Pleasant, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2017 --Castletop Roofing, a provider of roofing and building exterior services for over a decade, recently announced that it has partnered with BizIQ, an online marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona, that serves North American small business clients across a wide spectrum of industries.



In joining forces with BizIQ, Castletop Roofing looks to expand its business and build its client base through the use of a strategic marketing campaign and the development of a more robust online presence. BizIQ has years of combined experience working with clients like the roofing contractors in Mount Pleasant, TX.



As the partnership between the two companies begins to take shape, BizIQ's first focus will be on developing and launching a new website for Castletop Roofing, which will include a comprehensive look at the contractors' service offerings as well as provide useful information to help prospective clients get in touch with the company. In addition, BizIQ will begin developing a blog with twice-monthly content related to roofing and building exteriors.



The new site for Castletop Roofing will feature content produced by professional copywriters, which will be geared toward providing current and potential clients of the roofing contractors in Mount Pleasant, TX with useful, engaging and timely information related to the company's services. The site will also incorporate search engine optimization (SEO), which improves small businesses' chances of ranking at or near the top of local Google search results, thereby increasing their visibility within their service area.



"We've had a lot of success over the years in attracting new residential and commercial customers through word of mouth," said Tom Davis, owner of Castletop Roofing. "While this will continue to be a very important factor in how we build our business, we recognized a need to put some more energy into the web marketing side of things, and working with BizIQ to build our internet presence is going to make a big difference for us going forward."



About Castletop Roofing

Castletop Roofing was founded in 2006 and works with homeowners and commercial property owners on a variety of exterior improvement projects, including new roof installation, power washing, gutter services and more. The firm has been recognized by the Better Business Bureau for five-plus years with an A+ rating.



