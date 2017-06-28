Cataract Surgeon in Miami FL Conducts a New Survey to Find the Benefits of the Surgery

Sunrise, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2017 --Nearly four out of five respondents agreed that after undergoing surgery, they were happier, more satisfied with their improved vision, Sight Trust reported in a press release.



According to a majority of survey respondents, cataracts are painful to experience, making simple, daily tasks more difficult.



Recently, Sight Trust Eye Institute conducted a survey of different age groups, who have undergone cataract surgery.



Nearly 40% of respondents expressed their annoyance and frustration after having undergone surgery, while of those who expressed a positive opinion, agreed that they were feeling much better and more independent after the surgery because the vision is restored. Nearly all respondents undertook the surgery under the supervision of the reputable cataract surgeon in Miami and Boca Raton FL, with years of experience and expertise.



Many did not realize the emotional toll of being afflicted with cataracts. Of those who expressed an opinion, more than 50% expressed that they were far from realizing how much they were missing their lives until they had cataract surgery.



In addition to cataract surgery, Sight Trust also specializes in phakic intraocular lens implantation – placing a "contact lens" inside the eye to treat myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism.



With years of knowledge and expertise, they have successfully built a reputation for their excellence in service and commitment to their patients. Using advanced technology and skill, they exclusively perform laser-assisted cataract surgery on every patient.



They have an excellent track record of success when it comes to cataract surgery. Over the years, they have successfully handled several cases, the majority of which agreed they were missing something in life before the surgery. The expert surgeons continually strive to improve their patient's lifestyles, as well as their vision, through the use of advanced technology, surgical results, and unprecedented customer service.



For more information on multifocal lens in Miami and Fort Lauderdale FL and other devices, visit https://www.sighttrust.com or call +1 (877) 878-7890.



About SightTrust Eye Institute

A first-of-its-kind cataract and premium intraocular lens surgery center, SightTrust Eye Institute provides customized vision correction plans for patients with lens changes, hyperopia (farsightedness), myopia (nearsightedness), and astigmatism, using the most advanced technology available in the field.