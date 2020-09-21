Catch App Introduces Verification Feature for Safer Online Hookups

Brighton, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2020 --There's good news for anyone who's ever spent hours talking online to a fake user, or has been more than a little surprised at the person who shows up for their online date. As online hookup app Catch Personals continues to grow with tons of new sign-ups looking for love, lust and everything in between, the dating platform has launched Catch Meow, a new safety feature that could make catfishing a thing of the past.



Catch Meow is a video verification system designed to give users an extra level of security and comfort, as well as to increase their chances of finding an authentic connection. With this feature, online daters can be sure that the person they're talking to is really who they say they are.



The Catch Meow verification process is quick and easy. When a user finds someone they want to chat with, they can use the clever Catch Meow 1 minute video call feature to verify the other person's identity. If they are confirmed as real, they can then mark the user as verified, placing a special blue symbol on their profile. Only the person who used the Catch Meow verification feature can view this symbol.



Catch Meow helps daters verify that the person they want to connect with is a legitimate user, increasing their chances of finding a real online connection. It helps Catch weed out any fake profiles, too. This online accountability system is designed to keep all Catch users safe and happy, ensuring they can chat, mingle, date and hook up with confidence.



The Catch dating app is available for download in the App Store for iOS devices and Google Play for Android devices.



About Catch

Once upon a time, Craigslist Personals was the place for men and women to find hookups, relationships and friendships. But with the popular Personals section now resigned to the internet graveyard, Catch Personals has stepped in to fill the void. Catch is a safe, user-friendly and fun dating app for singles everywhere. Here, men seeking women, women seeking men, men seeking men and women seeking women can find just what they're looking for.



Catch users can search for connections in a number of categories, including Casual Encounters, Friends with Benefits, Open Minded and Couple Seeking More. Setting up a profile is free, easy and takes less than 1 minute. Once online, there's also the option to access lots of bonus features using Catch VIP and Paws.



Contact:

Zack, Founder

#1 213-375-3998

Feedback@catchpersonals.com