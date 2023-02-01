Catch a Blue Marlin in Miami Beach with Therapy IV

Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2023 --When it comes to blue marlins, Therapy IV is always ready for another great catch! Fishing Blue Marlins are not as common as other species like sailfish or sharks, therefore any catch is a reason to celebrate. It's not an easy task to catch these fish! They are some of the largest fish in the world, weighing up to 500 pounds, and they are incredibly agile and fast, reaching speeds of up to 68 miles per hour.



Blue marlins, which are unique and incredibly powerful fish, tend to leap when hooked. They fight hard above and below the water's surface, first sounding out and then plunging to deeper water. Attempting to wrestle a marlin aboard a boat while marlin fishing in Miami Beach is bound to be an adventure in and of itself.



Do you want to catch your own blue marlin? Whatever your experience level, Captain Stan and his crew are well-versed in all aspects of Miami deep sea fishing. The Therapy IV fleet consists of two 58-foot sport fishing boats. Each charter is outfitted with an enormous tuna tower to detect large game fish, massive outriggers to space the baits apart, and a massive flying bridge with a captain's chair and two fighting chairs.



About Therapy IV

A fully licensed fleet with over 40 years of charter experience in Miami, Therapy IV provides private and shared deep sea charter boat experiences of a lifetime.