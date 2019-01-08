Catch Personals Is a Craigslist-Personals Way to Meet and Date Other Adults

Brighton, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2019 --A new dating app has launched, which is a little different from other dating apps on the market. Catch Personals is based on the tried-and-tested formula employed by Craigslist personals to display advertisements.



Craigslist previously had a dating ads section, which was called 'personals.' This specific area of the website closed in the US in March 2018. Still, many people venture online to seek casual encounters, friends with benefits, and other such relationships. The Catch Personals team created this app to meet these people's needs. Adults can use the app to meet somebody with the same interests and opinions as them, and their personal data is securely stored.



Catch Personals allows adults looking for friends and dates to create a post, or personal announcement, of up to 2000 characters. This post makes it immediately apparent what kind of relationship they are looking for, so other users can determine, at a glance, whether they feel the same way. In a similar way to the advertisements that appear on the classified advertising website, Craigslist, users can easily browse and scroll through the listings to find exactly what they are looking for, whether it's a casual encounter or something more serious.



To join Catch Personals and meet people online, first, a user must create a profile which consists of an Avatar or a photo, a username, and up to six tags to describe themselves. Users can write their own tags, or choose from a selection of pre-existing tags, some of which give details about personality, hobbies, or interests.



Next, the user chooses a category to specify what kind of relationship they are looking for and writes a post title and a post. The post must be a least ten words and a maximum of 2000 characters. What they write will influence the outcome for them in using the dating app.



Catch Personals is now available to download from iTunes and is free to download and use with the newest version of iOS. If users want to enjoy enhanced features on the app, they can purchase Paws. If users do not want the opportunity to benefit from premium features, they can continue to use and enjoy the app for free.



With thousands of new users every day, Catch Personals says they expect to be successful for several key reasons. Users can remain anonymous and do not have to specify their location if they choose not to do so, can pin and unpin posts on their profile, can chat and talk to anyone they like, and there is no limit to how many posts they can check out.



Catch Personals is a dating app Designed to fill the gap left by Craigslist Personals, which closed in 2018, Catch Personals is for adults to find other adults online with similar interests to them, for dating, casual encounters and relationships. Free to download and use from iTunes, Catch Personals requires iOS 9.0 or later.



Catch Personals app is available in iTunes App Store for iOS devices.

https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1440557472



More information (including Terms of Use and Privacy Policy) about Catch can be found on the website:

https://www.catchpersonals.com/