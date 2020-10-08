Catch - the Best Craigslist Personals Alternative App Added "Couple Seeking More" Category for Threesome Dating

Brighton, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2020 --Due to popular demand, the increasingly popular dating personals app Catch has decided to add a new category: "Couples Seeking More." This new category will allow couples seeking others who are into polyamory, the swinger lifestyle, or discreet affairs to find the type of partners they're interested in. It's also an excellent forum for singles looking to connect with an adventurous couple.



Couples dating and other alternative types of dating have become more and more popular as people accept that monogamy is not the only romantic option, nor is it right for everyone. Thanks to threesome dating websites and apps like Ashley Madison, Feeld, 3fun, and even Tinder, much of the stigma attached to alternative sexual and romantic lifestyles has been removed. However, these 3some platforms have not always catered to the needs of a large number of fun and romance seekers. Also, there hasn't been a replacement for the excitement of personals-style hookups since the removal of Craigslist personals. That's where Catch comes in.



Catch brings like-minded singles and polyamorous individuals together for safe dating. Importantly, Catch brings the personals-type clear categories to the dating game, making it easier to find a perfect match. To increase the chances of a connection, users can build a profile as well. When a match is made, they can safely chat until they feel comfortable enough to meet. Unlike most other alternative dating sites, this is all completely free.



The "big deal" here is the "post an ad" part. Like other dating apps, users can create profiles with as much or as little information as they like. On Catch, however, they can also post ads just like they did in Craigslists personals, under the category that most suits them. The only difference is a more attractive and scrollable interface that makes it more likely their ad will be seen. Categories include:



-Women Seeking Men

-Men Seeking Women

-Men Seeking Men

-Women Seeking Women

-Friends With Benefits

-Casual Encounters

-Open-Minded

-Couple Seeking More



Catch Personals is always adding new categories after listening to feedback from their community. For couples seeking more or anyone interested in pursuing exciting alternative connections, Catch is quickly becoming the go-to app.



About Catch

Catch is the premier safe, inclusive, friendly, and discreet FWB hookup app for singles and polyamorous individuals. It caters to those looking for casual encounters and alternative daters who prefer a longer-lasting arrangement — be it with another single, a couple, or more. Catch is unique in that, in addition to profiles, it offers the greatly missed Craigslist personals-style classified ads platform, allowing an extra layer of anonymity and excitement. Get app to get start:



