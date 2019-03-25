Catharsis Through Music: A Record to Empower Victims of Sexual Assault Launches on Indiegogo

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2019 --Kirsten and the Pretty People are fundraising to record their debut EP, 'Blood & Guts & Human Stuff.' The record will be an exploration of the self; the five songs tell a true story of Kirsten's experience with sexual assault and her attempt to start healing.



Together, fourteen musicians will record five songs live in a studio on May 2nd. They are partnering with Project Consent, an organization that works tirelessly to educate on consent, to dismantle rape culture, and to support survivors. They want this music to encourage others to courageously tell their own stories. After the album is completed, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Project Consent.



Their music is an intriguing blend of punk & soul. The band was established in 2018, and has performed in over 40 shows in NYC over the past five months. Currently, their music is only available live but they are ready to take the next step and to make their music available for distribution.



Fans have described Kirsten's music as making them feel "like an empowered badass" and "like it's okay to feel something." It makes me feel like hurt is okay. It's okay to go through that hurt because there is something beautiful at the end."



The band will be performing a teaser of the material on March 29th, 6PM at Muchmore's (2 Havemeyer St) in Brooklyn. They are making their Rockwood Music Hall (196 Allen St) debut one week later on April 5th at 10PM.



Their Indiegogo campaign launched on March 11th, and they have raised 47% of the funds in the first week. The campaign will be live at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/kirsten-and-the-pretty-people-live-studio-ep#/