Cathedral Core Services Leads the Market in Investment Banking

Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2016 --The business world is fast-paced, fierce, and highly competitive. Businesses and organizations of all shapes and sizes fight the great fight every day to attract new clients, remain one step ahead of the competition, and even secure funding for high-risk and high-profile production projects. The business world boils down to funding and finance.



However, after the nation's recent recession in 2007 and 2008, attracting investors and securing funding isn't as easy as it was even a little over a decade ago. Lending institutions are looking out for their own assets, making it more and more difficult for consumers, businesses, and organizations to secure funding for projections, personal loans, and even make their own investments.



Although the economy has made vast improvements since then, securing funding from a traditional lending institution hasn't changed. As a result, many large-scale businesses and organizations have turned towards investment banking in order to secure funding and resources. Cathedral Core Services is one of the world's most known sources for investment banking.



About Cathedral Core Services. The financial group at Cathedral Bank has been offering financial services and international investment banking services since the beginning of the twentieth century. Cathedral Group has sustained lengthy operations to serve the financial needs of businesses in various industry sectors around the world.



Cathedral Investment Banking is a financial model that expanding and gaining traction. Investment banking seeks to help businesses and organizations fund high-risk, high-profile, and high-volume projects greater than $50,000,000.00. This is typically accomplished through a direct investment process involving mutual funds and other specialized financial tools and vehicles.



Although this financial model has proven to be a successful model, clients must undergo an evaluation process before funding is considered. Cathedral Investment Bank typically only finances projects with capital or equity greater than $50,000,000.00 in any production and service industry. This capital comes from foreign investment funds managed by trusts and/ or investment companies for each specific industry.



Industry Sectors that Can Benefit from Investment Banking



Even through troubling economic times and a changing and growing economy, Cathedral Bank has expanded globally by offering more investment bank services. Cathedral Investment Banking services are geared toward efficiently implementing financial resources in production and service projects around the world. This is accomplished through various entities.



Furthermore, as a part of the evaluation process, clients must prove through financial and accounting records, project cost analyses, strategic planning and other project management methodologies and models that a project will yield further growth and development for the entity.



Investment banking has proven to be a success and a huge benefit for the following types of industry sectors:



- Construction and service management companies

- Government agencies and organizations

- Large-scale businesses

- Financial projects

- Executive projects

- Service projects



How Cathedral Bank Can Help



Cathedral Investment Bank currently has more than 150 private and public mutual funds domestically and even globally. This adds up to more than $250,000,000,000.00 USD in total available and private capital, making Cathedral Investment Bank one of the largest liquidity providers in the world.



Finally, through diverse business partnerships, Cathedral Investment Bank has achieved the integration of global investment funds to provide a range of financial options to high-volume financing customers.



