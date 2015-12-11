Catherine Mazur's Book YOGA Midlife Pain Relief Secrets Is an Amazon International Best Seller in 6 Countries

YOGA Midlife Pain Relief Secrets: Discover Ancient Yoga Poses & Meditation Techniques To Create A Holistic Mind-Body Medicine Routine, Relieve Stress & Achieve Pain Relief Even For Yoga Beginners.by acclaimed yoga and meditation instructor Catherine Mazur founder of CatherineMazurYoga.com became an International Best Seller on Amazon in 6 countries worldwide in under 24 hours.