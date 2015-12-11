YOGA Midlife Pain Relief Secrets: Discover Ancient Yoga Poses & Meditation Techniques To Create A Holistic Mind-Body Medicine Routine, Relieve Stress & Achieve Pain Relief Even For Yoga Beginners.by acclaimed yoga and meditation instructor Catherine Mazur founder of CatherineMazurYoga.com became an International Best Seller on Amazon in 6 countries worldwide in under 24 hours.
Carlsbad, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2015 --YogaMidlifePainRelief.com latest book YOGA Midlife Pain Relief Secrets: Discover Ancient Yoga Poses & Meditation Techniques To Create A Holistic Mind-Body Medicine Routine, Relieve Stress & Achieve Pain Relief Even For Yoga Beginners by acclaimed yoga and meditation instructor, international best selling author, and workshop leader Catherine Mazur. Catherine Mazur, an acclaimed yoga and meditation instructor, as she calls herself, has written a new e-book, use the techniques in this book to heal your body and transform your life! Whether the reader is nineteen or ninety, midlife can be a place where one can find themselves stuck in the middle of their own life, no matter what their age. This book will show those seeking change and revitalization of their life, truly a way out of struggle. This book will lead one back to their authentic self, that part of each of us that is alive, healthy, powerful and filled with courage, purpose and passion. Remember that person?
In this book discover how to heal yourself, mind body and soul. Learn the four powerful paths of yoga that gives readers the tips, tools and inspiration they have been looking for. Use YOGA Midlife Pain Relief Secrets: Discover Ancient Yoga Poses & Meditation Techniques To Create A Holistic Mind-Body Medicine Routine, Relieve Stress & Achieve Pain Relief Even For Yoga Beginners to learn how to heal back pain naturally and discover simple yoga poses to heal the body even for students who have never tried yoga before. Read, YOGA Midlife Pain Relief Secrets to discover the secrets to relieve stress using time-tested yoga poses and meditation techniques designed to relieve tension and fatigue.
"Catherine has been such an inspiration to work with over the years as we have co taught multiple seminars on health, nutrition, anatomy, body systems and yoga. She brings a great sense of warmth and sets her standards of teaching very high. Speaking as a business owner of over 26 years in the health and wellness field, her knowledge always seems to amaze me." - Diane Najjar, Owner Cream of the Crop Natural Foods
YOGA Midlife Pain Relief Secrets: Discover Ancient Yoga Poses & Meditation Techniques To Create A Holistic Mind-Body Medicine Routine, Relieve Stress & Achieve Pain Relief Even For Yoga Beginners new yoga books reveals: ancient yoga poses and meditation techniques to create a holistic mind-body medicine routine, relieve stress and achieve pain relief, even for yoga beginners. This simple and easy-to-read book will show you the way back to your authentic self, that part of you that is alive, healthy, powerful and filled with courage and passion. Remember that person? In this book you will discover:
*Yoga Poses for Beginners: Learn simple Yoga poses to heal your body even if you've never tried Yoga before…
*How to Heal Back Pain Naturally: Discover how practicing Yoga can heal a lifetime of back pain in less than 90 days…
*How To Relieve Stress: Melt stress away using yoga poses and meditation techniques designed to relieve stress effortlessly...
"There's a very evident yet gentle thread of commitment that's woven through Catherine's teaching. A commitment to creating a space that truly empowers others to find authenticity, healing, and a greater self." - Chris Holder Co-owner re:form YOGA
Catherine Mazur is an acclaimed yoga and meditation instructor whose message is to use yoga to feel better. She is an innovator in personal development. Her unique philosophy bridges body, mind, and lifestyle practices to create meaningful, positive change in her life and the lives of her students.
Originally from Chicago, she now lives with her family in sunny San Diego where she teaches, writes, and trains people to become yoga instructors. She embraces her yoga practice daily, and enjoys sharing her knowledge and insight with others.
You can find Catherine online at www.catherinemazuryoga.com
About Catherine Mazur
Catherine Mazur the author of YOGA Midlife Pain Relief Secrets: Discover Ancient Yoga Poses & Meditation Techniques To Create A Holistic Mind-Body Medicine Routine, Relieve Stress & Achieve Pain Relief Even For Yoga Beginners. Catherine is the founder of CatherineMazurYoga.com.
Contact Information:
Catherine Mazur
3556 Valley Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
760-586-0475
media@yogamidlifepainrelief.com