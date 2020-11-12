New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2020 --There are around 1.3 billion Catholics worldwide, with many not having been able to attend church services or arrange a confessional in their local church these past few months. Confessara helps catholics to attend to confessions through machine learning.



Yet even in Europe, many people don't yet dare go in person to confession due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So what to do when faith is strong and your conscience is calling to confession?



The wonderful and helpful smartphone app "Confessara" now offers Catholics a way to confess from anywhere they like and in a Corona-compliant way. This process is made possible by target group-oriented Machine Learning. With just a few taps, Catholics can record a sin on their smartphone and shortly afterwards receive recommendations, confessions and Bible sayings from the Catholic world of faith.



Confession app is very well-received. "Confessara" always delivers individual solutions thanks to its Machine Learning. This makes its users feel that their concerns are being taken seriously.



The app also becomes a companion in everyday life. According to the app provider, the number of "Confessara" users is constantly increasing, with initial feedback also revealing that believers who wanted to appease their conscience, but were not able to leave their home due to the Corona measures, were very grateful for this new confessional solution. Church 2.0 - Digital, individual, always available With the "Confessara" app, the development team has been breaking new ground.



The tool not only generates prayer recommendations, but also helps to find the right prayers as well as any Catholic churches in the vicinity of the user's respective location to receive absolution.



"Confessara" is currently only available to download on Apple devices.



https://apps.apple.com/ch/app/confessara/id1530899044



About Loma Montana

Loma Montana, based in Zurich, was founded in 2017 and specializes in the promotion of artists, film design and app development. Loma Montana supports creative IT projects and clients around the world in the realization of strange creative ideas. All Loma Montana projects meet the highest quality standards and meet the needs of global consumer groups.



Contact:

Miles Marcus

PR Manager

info@loma-montana.com

00 41 78 830 46 76

http://www.loma-montana.com