Catloaf Software Releases Texts from Bernie for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2016 --Catloaf Software, a seasoned developer of educational mobile applications, has released their latest opus in the series of Texts From quote apps, Texts From Bernie. This Apple exclusive app is now available on the App Store as a free download.



Following other applications in the Texts From series, such as the popular Texts From Jesus, this new app features hundreds of hand-picked quotes from Senator Bernie Sanders, spanning his decades-long career in public office. All quotes are gathered from public statements from the Senator from Vermont, including campaign speeches and appearances at debates and on various media outlets.



A new quote gets delivered every day to the device as a notification, via a Today Widget or on a paired Apple Watch. Quotes can be quickly "loved", "hated" or shared on Facebook and other social networks.



Additionally, all quotes are indexed by iOS 9 for quick and easy search.



"Texts From Bernie aims to be yet another informative tool in the run-up to the 2016 U.S. Presidential election, on the heels of our recent Texts From Trump release", according to Stéphane Peter, president of Catloaf Software, LLC. "Both supporters and detractors of Bernie's run for the presidency will find material they can relate to."



Texts From Bernie can be downloaded today for free from the bernie.texts.fr website and directly from the Apple App Store.



Texts From Bernie is available now for all iPhone, iPad and iPhone touch devices running iOS 8 and later.



