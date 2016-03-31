Catloaf Software Releases Texts from Trumpfor iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2016 --Catloaf Software, a seasoned developer of educational mobile applications, has released their latest opus in the series of Texts From quote apps, Texts From Trump. This Apple exclusive app is now available on the App Store as a free download.



Following other applications in the Texts From series, such as the popular Texts From Jesus, this new app features hundreds of hand-picked quotes from Donald Trump, spanning the last several decades. All quotes are gathered from public statements from the real-estate mogul, from his famous Twitter account, his public speeches, to newspaper articles and media interviews. A few excerpts from some of his published books are also included.



A new quote gets delivered every day to the device as a notification, via a Today Widget or on a paired Apple Watch. Quotes can be quickly "loved", "hated" or shared on Facebook and other social networks. Additionally, all quotes are indexed by iOS 9 for quick and easy search.



"Texts From Trump aims to be an informative tool in the run-up to the 2016 U.S. Presidential election", according to Stéphane Peter, president of Catloaf Software, LLC. "Both supporters and detractors of Donald Trump's run for the presidency will find material they can relate to."



Texts From Trump can be downloaded today for free from the trump.texts.fr website and directly from the Apple App Store.



Texts From Trump is available now for all iPhone, iPad and iPhone touch devices running iOS 8 and later.



Follow Texts From Trump on Facebook at facebook.com/TextsFromTheDonald, and follow Catloaf Software on Twitter at @catloafsoft.



